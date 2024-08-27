27,000 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Office Properties Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock remained flat at $2.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 224,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

