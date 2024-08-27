3,124 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

