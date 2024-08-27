330 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock traded up $36.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,162.22. 84,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,022.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,972.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

