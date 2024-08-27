4,333 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.84. 258,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,236. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.