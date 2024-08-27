4,700 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Bought by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 74,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,718. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

