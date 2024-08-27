508 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $11.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,381. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

