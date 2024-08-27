56 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $62.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,830.58. 223,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,373. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,801.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,693.19. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

