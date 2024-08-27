700 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

