ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 452,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 225,177 shares.The stock last traded at $56.64 and had previously closed at $56.59.

ABB Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

