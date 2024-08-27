AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $195.60 and last traded at $195.84. 505,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,453,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.49 and a 200 day moving average of $173.31. The company has a market capitalization of $345.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 610,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

