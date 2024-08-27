Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

