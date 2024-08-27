Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
