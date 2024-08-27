Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,130 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.48 on Tuesday, hitting $568.92. The stock had a trading volume of 949,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.89 and a 200 day moving average of $519.69. The stock has a market cap of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

