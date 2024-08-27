Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,624,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,836,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

