Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,442,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,932,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,045,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,581,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 161,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 65,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. 13,398,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,447,488. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a market cap of $242.72 billion, a PE ratio of 220.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.