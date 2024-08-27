Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 0.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.70 and last traded at $150.17. 13,398,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 62,447,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

