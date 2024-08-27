Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 520.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Up 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,286. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Advent Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Technologies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.