Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 520.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,286. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

About Advent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.