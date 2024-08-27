AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Down 4.1%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.49 and last traded at $178.01. Approximately 96,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 332,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

