Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 635.6% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AFGVF remained flat at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 398. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24.

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

