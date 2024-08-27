Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) President Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Airship AI Stock Performance
AISP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 415,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
