Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

ADBRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Aldebaran Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

