Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 160,363 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $40,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $21,511,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AAR by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $6,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

