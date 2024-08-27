Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $39.42 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Shares of HII traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,711. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

