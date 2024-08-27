Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $41.32 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $41,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,998,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.22. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

