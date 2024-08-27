Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 23,802 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Wingstop worth $76,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,423,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,480. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.49 and its 200-day moving average is $373.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

