Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 429,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.96. 2,926,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.