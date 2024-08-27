Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WSO traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $482.06. The stock had a trading volume of 128,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.34.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

