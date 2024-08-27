Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %
CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 11,122,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,028,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
