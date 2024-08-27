Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,720,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,817,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.24. 342,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,603. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.