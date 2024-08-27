Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,556 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,683,000 after buying an additional 393,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,321,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,552,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,066,009 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,679,000 after buying an additional 1,080,131 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after buying an additional 268,632 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. 593,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

