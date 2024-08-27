Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,160,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.51. 358,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,099. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $192.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
