Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $36,314,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.27. 778,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.04. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $283.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

