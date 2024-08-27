AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,998 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 189,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,500. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

