AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 363,507 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 757,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

