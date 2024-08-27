AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $116.60. 423,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,377. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

