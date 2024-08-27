AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,287,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,177. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

