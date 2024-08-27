AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. 1,256,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,309. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

