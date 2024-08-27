AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 84,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,594. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

