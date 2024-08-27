AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMR. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000.

BSMR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. 4,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,251. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

