AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 380,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. 655,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,198. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

