AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 17,656 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

