AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $155.82. 106,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $156.20.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.