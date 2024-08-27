AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.96. 29,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,742. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,275. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

