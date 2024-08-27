AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after purchasing an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 573,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

