AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $464,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.70. 9,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,949. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.