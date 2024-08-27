AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,692,000 after buying an additional 615,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 271,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,196. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

