Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. 559,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,550,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

The stock has a market cap of $890.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 396,275 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 676.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 1,271,734 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

