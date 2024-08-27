Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 9,149,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

