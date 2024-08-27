Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 288953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.79 ($0.66).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.59. The company has a market capitalization of £150.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.59.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Get Free Report)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.