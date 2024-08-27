Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 288953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.79 ($0.66).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.59. The company has a market capitalization of £150.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.59.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

