American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $256.68

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $256.68 and last traded at $254.91, with a volume of 168800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

