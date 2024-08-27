AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $31,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.99. 257,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.00. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $310.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

